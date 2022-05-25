Police: Man shot by North Las Vegas officer responding to domestic violence call

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot by a North Las Vegas police officer responding to a domestic violence call early Wednesday morning, officials with NLVPD confirmed.

Officers and detectives were investigating in the 1800 block of Fawn Hedge Avenue, near Washburn Road and Bruce Street. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., NLVPD officers responded to the area on a report of a "domestic violence situation," said Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for North Las Vegas Police. Police were told the subject was armed, Cuevas said.

As officers arrived, the subject fled the scene and "made contact" with an officer.

"During that incident, the subject was fired upon," Cuevas said.

The man was wounded and transported to University Medical Center for treatment, Cuevas said. The officer who shot him was not injured.

Asked to elaborate further on what happened when the man and officer encountered one another, Cuevas said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and NLVPD expects to release more information later.

The victim is said to be "OK." Cuevas would not immediately elaborate on the relationship between the subject and the victim.

This is a developing story.