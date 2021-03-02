UPDATE: Coroner identifies Amazon worker found dead at facility in North Las Vegas

UPDATE MARCH 8: The Clark County Coroner has identified the deceased man as 48-year-old Paul F. Vilscek from Las Vegas. His cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head, trunk and extremities due to jumping from a height and it was ruled a suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The Amazon fulfillment center in North Las Vegas was shut down for most of the day Monday after an employee was found dead inside the building.

Initially, it was not clear how the employee died. But employees were sent home with pay after the incident.

The company said it was offering grief counseling to anyone who needs it.

North Las Vegas police were also investigating the situation.

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Paul F. Vilscek from Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death are still pending an autopsy report.