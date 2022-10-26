North Las Vegas police investigate bus stop shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers found a man in his 30’s suffering a gunshot wound before transporting him to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

NLVPD Detectives and CSI were called to the scene according to a press release. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.