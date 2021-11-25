North Las Vegas police hosting blood drive in honor of officer's daughter

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department are hosting a community blood drive next week in honor of an officer's daughter who is battling leukemia.

Arabelle Tetlow, whose father is an NLVPD officer, was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects the body's bone marrow and blood. As a way to give back, her family is spreading the word about the ongoing, critical need for blood in our community.

The blood drive is open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Nov. 30, at the North Las Vegas City Hall, located at 2250 North Las Vegas Blvd.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at donors.vitalant.org using the blood drive code: CITYNLV or by contacting Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted on-site, time permitting.

In addition to a traditional whole blood donation, you can schedule an appointment to make a Power Red/Double Red blood cell donation. Power Red/Double Red donations can help nearly twice the number of people by collecting only your red blood cells and then safely and comfortably returning your plasma and platelets to you.