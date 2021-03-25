Menu

North Las Vegas police host 10-week Hispanic Citizens Academy

Posted at 10:54 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 02:28:26-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) started its 6th Hispanic Citizens Academy tonight.

The 10-week program is designed to give North Las Vegas residents an opportunity to obtain first-hand information on how the police department operates.

As part of the program, the department aims to familiarize citizens with the criminal justice system and provide a greater understanding of the tasks that police officers complete each day.

The program takes place every Wednesday evening and participants will learn different topics each week from different Spanish-speaking instructors.

The Hispanic Citizens Academy will run from March 24 through May 26.

