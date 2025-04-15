North Las Vegas police holding 'Shred Day' for identity theft protection on Tuesday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a Shred Day On Tuesday in an effort to protect people from identity theft. It's also just an opportunity to clear out any clutter if you have documents piling up.

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Northwest Area Command, 3755 W Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89031

NLVPD said this drive-thru event is a convenient and quick way to dispose of confidential documents in a secure manner. They said all the material will be shredded on-site and recycled.

What is acceptable to shred:

Two unsealed boxes of paper documents

File folders

There is no need to remove staples, rubber bands, paper clips or binder clips

What is NOT acceptable to shred:

Cardboard, plastic, metal and three-ring binders

CDs and DVDs

Household waste

Hazardous materials