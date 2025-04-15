North Las Vegas police holding 'Shred Day' for identity theft protection on Tuesday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a Shred Day On Tuesday in an effort to protect people from identity theft. It's also just an opportunity to clear out any clutter if you have documents piling up.
When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Northwest Area Command, 3755 W Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89031
NLVPD said this drive-thru event is a convenient and quick way to dispose of confidential documents in a secure manner. They said all the material will be shredded on-site and recycled.
What is acceptable to shred:
- Two unsealed boxes of paper documents
- File folders
- There is no need to remove staples, rubber bands, paper clips or binder clips
What is NOT acceptable to shred:
- Cardboard, plastic, metal and three-ring binders
- CDs and DVDs
- Household waste
- Hazardous materials
