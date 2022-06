NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported an adult body found just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The body was found near Lake Mead Blvd. and the 1900 block of N Las Vegas Blvd.

NLVPD Public Information Officer Alex Cuevas says the coroner is currently on the scene, and it does not appear to be a homicide at this time. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

This is a developing story.