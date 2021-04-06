North Las Vegas Police Department sued for civil rights violation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is suing the North Las Vegas Police Department and two of its officers.

They are being accused of civil rights violations and battery.

Jonas Rand claims that last April he was waiting at a bus stop after attending a costume party when two officers made a U-turn and began harassing him.

He claims that they illegally searched his backpack and violently threw him to the ground, which caused injuries to his face and head.

The police officers were reportedly looking for Hispanic man who broke into a home. They claimed that Rand fit the description. However, Rand is Black.

Rand was arrested for resisting a public officer and taken to the hospital.

He was later released and the charge was dropped.