North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown female

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an unknown female in North Las Vegas.

NLVPD has not provided any additional information about why they are looking for the female or where she currently is now. However, the photo provided by the department depicts a female subject with brown hair in a white or gray t-shirt with a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the unknown individual is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, and reference NLVPD case 22-15603.