North Las Vegas police asking for public's help in finding 93-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating 93-year-old James Spigner.

Police said he was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. near his home in the 2600 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard in the north valley. This is near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons St.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Spigner is African-American, 5'11" and weighs around 165 pounds.

He is also described to have a mustache, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last reported to be wearing a black v-neck shirt and black and brown flannel pants.

"Signer does walk with a distinct gate and must utilize a cane to stand," police said. Police said Spigner is diagnosed with dementia and has a pacemaker.

Anyone with information on Spigner’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.