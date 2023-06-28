North Las Vegas police asking for help finding missing man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Investigators said 69-year-old Fred Douglass Brown Jr. was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday morning near his home in the 2200 block of Wilkinson Way in North Las Vegas. That's near North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said Brown has dementia and schizophrenia, requires medicine, and could need help. Police add that Brown goes to casinos often and was possibly headed to the area of Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Investigators said he is about 5'4" tall and about 145 pounds. He has gray hair, a goatee, brown eyes, and wears glasses. They said Brown does walk with a slight limp. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.