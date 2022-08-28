North Las Vegas police arrest driver in suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday, a crash caused multiple blocked lanes.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, one crash on Craig Road at Pecos Road left right and center westbound lanes blocked alongside all northbound lanes.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to this collision around 6:22 p.m.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that a Honda Civic and a Nissan Murano were both driving westbound on Craig approaching Pecos.

Police said the Honda cut off the Nissan in which the Nissan lost control and flipped.

There are no life threatening injuries according to police.

Police also said the driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The driver of the Honda cooperated with the investigation.