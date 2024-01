NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to department officials, it happened in the 2800 block of East Taylor Avenue, which is near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street.

As of 9:45 p.m., no further details have been released by the department. However, they are asking the public to avoid the area since it is "still a dynamic scene".

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it is released.