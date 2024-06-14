North Las Vegas PD hosting free pool party Saturday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in North Las Vegas will be able to cool off with cops on Saturday during a free community pool party.

The first Badge Splash Summer Bash with the North Las Vegas Police Department, will happen on Saturday, June 15 at the Silver Mesa Pool.

Party goers will be able to enjoy an afternoon of games, food, music and a HEYDUDE free shoe giveaway.

According to the city, the goal of the event is to give kids in the community a chance to interact with police officers in a relaxed and friendly way while cooling off together on a hot day.

The party is from noon until 4 p.m. at 4025 Allen Lane.