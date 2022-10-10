North Las Vegas mayor plans to honor residents who've called the city home for 50+ years

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vega Mayor John Lee plans to celebrate longtime residents of the city this month.

One of those residents is Gwen Walker, who has lived in North Las Vegas since 1962, when she was in the first grade.

Not too many know the area the way Walker does after 60 years. Walker says she's still in awe when she sees North Las Vegas today compared to how to city looked and was back then.

"The new developments, the hotels and everything. It's progress," Walker said.

As a kid, Walker says she was always interested in Black history, which eventually led her to open the first African American History Museum in Nevada in the early 1990s.

She hopes the younger generations continue learning their history as their city evolves.

"Talk to the elders, because a lot of us are leaving here," she said. "Talk to the elders and help preserve the history."

Mayor Lee said he plans to announce more information about how he plans to honor those like Walker who've called North Las Vegas home for 50 years or more.