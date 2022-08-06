North Las Vegas man reported missing after 'walking to a friend's house', police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police need help locating a 62-year-old man who went missing on Friday morning.

Danny Conn was last seen on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near his home on Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

Conn is a 62-year-old white male, about 6’01” and about 200 lbs with blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants, and gray shoes.

According to police reports, he intended to walk to a friend’s house and get a ride to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Conn has been diagnosed with dementia, as well as high blood pressure and a thyroid issue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conn is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.