North Las Vegas man indicted for illegally selling firearms

KTNV Staff
5:25 PM, Aug 22, 2018

OREM, UT - FEBRUARY 15: High capacity clips for an AR-15's are shown here at Good Guys Guns & Range on February 15, 2018 in Orem, Utah. An AR-15 was used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey
A federal grand jury indicted a North Las Vegas man Wednesday for illegally purchasing and reselling firearms over a two-year period.

Charles Martin Ellis, 64, an unlicensed dealer in firearms, was charged with one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of the transfer or sale of a firearm to a non-resident.

The charges stem from an ATF investigation conducted after a convicted felon shot and killed a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and shot and wounded two California Highway Patrol Investigators. The shooter used a Zastava 7.62mm caliber pistol sold by Ellis to another individual. The investigation also revealed guns sold by Ellis were used in other crimes in Nevada and California.

According to allegations contained in the indictment, from Jan. 1, 2016, to Feb. 1, 2018, Ellis bought and quickly resold over 250 firearms, such as AR-15 and AK-47 style assault pistols, without a Federal Firearms License. He is alleged to have sold firearms to Nevada residents and to individuals he knew or had reasonable cause to know were residents of other states.

The maximum statutory penalty is 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

