North Las Vegas man arrested following pickaxe barricade

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after barricading himself with a pickaxe following a neighbor dispute.

The five-and-a-half hour ordeal started around 10 p.m. on April 20 when police were called to a fight between neighbors, according to NLVPD.

Officers arrived to a home on Stone River Drive to find a man armed with a pickaxe who refused to come outside, police say.

SWAT was then called to the scene due to the escalating nature of the incident. It was about 3:30 a.m. before officers were able to arrest 51-year-old Efrain Chavarin for the following charges.

