North Las Vegas Lieutenant shot dog as it attacked two women

NORTH LAS VGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they received a call near 5th Street and Lone Mountain Road around 7:53 p.m. Monday about a dog attacking it's owners.

The press release says a NLVPD Lieutenant arrived on scene first and was flagged down by a neighbor who pointed at a residence. A woman was then located who was being attacked by a dog.

During the incident, police say the pit bull charged the Lieutenant who then discharged his firearm striking the dog. In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked.

Police say a second woman was located with dog related wounds. Both women were then transported to Centennial Hospital and treated for several dog related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the dog was transported to the Animal Foundation. The dog succumbed to its injuries according to police.