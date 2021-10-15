North Las Vegas launching Nevada's only night court

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Municipal Court is making it easier to take care of a traffic ticket with the launch of its new night court sessions, beginning next week.

The new night sessions will provide a convenient alternative for constituents who are unable to attend court during the day. North Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Chris Lee, who also presides over the Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement (CARE) Court, worked with staff to launch the night court, the only one in Nevada, in response to feedback from the community.

“I've seen many people come into court who have had to take the day off to handle their ticket, or they bring their kids with them because they'd have to find childcare during the day,” North Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Chris Lee said. “Many are already struggling to pay traffic fines, which makes missing work to handle their tickets an extra burden. We are providing a better option for them."

The first night court session will be on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held monthly for traffic offenses. The court plans to expand the number of sessions and types of offenses heard based on demand.

The night court program is part of the City’s larger restorative justice efforts. This spring, the Municipal Court expanded and opened a second court division, the Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement (CARE) Court, which works hand-in-hand with the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center to offer diversionary programs focused on the rehabilitation of those who have been accused of low-level offenses and includes a number of specialty court programs in one courtroom.