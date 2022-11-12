Watch Now
North Las Vegas giving away free turkeys on Saturday

The City of North Las Vegas will kick off the holiday season with a free turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 12, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is kicking off the holiday season with a free turkey giveaway.

It's happening Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Liberty Park, located directly outside of City Hall.

"Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis," city officials stated in a news release announcing the event.

Liberty Park is located at 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

The giveaway is sponsored in conjunction with Cox Communications, Siegel Cares, Amazon, Changing The Narrative, I Am The Streets Ent., Medic West, Reignited Women International, and Viva Zapata’s, officials said.

