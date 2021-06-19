Watch
North Las Vegas firefighters battle early morning fire caused by fireworks

8 cats, 2 dogs died in the fire
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 14:58:41-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On June 19 at about 4:30 a.m. North Las Vegas firefighters were alerted to a fire in the 1300 block of Carey Ave.

Authorities say they arrived to find a fire involving 2 structures along with multiple vehicles.

Approximately 35 firefighters were called to the scene to knock the fire down.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and their current status is unknown.

In addition, 8 cats and 2 dogs died in the fire.

Investigators say they have deemed the cause of the fire as fireworks with damage estimates at $500,000.

No firefighters were reported injured.

