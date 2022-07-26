NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department found a body while responding to a separate incident where possible victims were reported to be stuck in a wash near the 3000 block of Alexander Road.

The department said around 4 p.m. Monday, NLVPD officers were called to the area of Gowan Road and Belmont Street where a body had been found in the wash.

Officer arrived and located a body in the wash area. The body appeared to be a male, possibly in his 50s according to officials.

The department said that this investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Further investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner. Officials said it is too early to state is this is a homicide or not.