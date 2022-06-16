North Las Vegas Fire Academy inducts 12 new graduates

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Academy inducted 12 new graduates on Thursday.

After being selected from more than 1,000 applicants, the inductees endured an 18-week academy that included 120 hours of emergency medical service (EMS) training and introduces them to the skills of firefighting, hazardous materials training, vehicle extrication, leadership, customer service, and community engagement, according to the City of North Las Vegas.

As probationary firefighters, three of which are firefighter-paramedics, will undergo thorough training and evaluation through the end of the year and will serve constituents from eight stations located throughout North Las Vegas said the City of Las Vegas in a release.

The graduates were celebrated with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony at the North Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers.

“These 12 graduates just endured the longest 18 weeks of their lives, and now they are about to embark on the fastest 30 years of their lives,” North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said. “Once the badge is pinned, they are dedicating their time to the service of the North Las Vegas community, choosing service above self.”