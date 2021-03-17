North Las Vegas FD: 1 person injured in structure fire near Lone Mountain Road

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas firefighters battled an early morning structure fire on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a reported fire at 5045 Goldfield Street, between Washburn and Lone Mountain roads, just before 6 a.m.

Multiple double-wide units caught fire, according to officials, with one person injured in the blaze.

No one was transported from the scene to the hospital and after initial reports of three missing people, NLV crews say everyone was accounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.