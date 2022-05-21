North Las Vegas cyclist remembered as loving father, husband

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A loving father, husband, and dedicated cyclist gone too soon. Ben Black was killed after being struck by a van in North Las Vegas Sunday.

"Anybody he met, loved him, and felt connected to him."

An attraction Jessica Black recognized and loved about her husband Ben. Married for nearly six years, she remembers his warm personality.

"He would make serious eye contact and really make you feel you're the only person he's talking to. You're the only person in the room,” she said.

Jessica says Ben lived all things bike-related growing up and recently became an avid street cyclist completing the recent Tour de Summerlin event in April.

"He really started enjoying it. He would do at least ten miles every day,” she said.

Ben died after being struck by an SUV while cycling Sunday just blocks away from their home in North Las Vegas near North 5th Street and the 215. Investigators say speed was a factor in the collision. His mother, Allison has a simple plea to drivers.

"For us to be able to bring awareness, bicycle awareness, pay attention to your surroundings and slow down,” she said.

Ben was the sixth cyclist killed in Clark County this year according to the Vulnerable Road Users Project. His death surpassed last year's total. To raise awareness, a ghost bike memorial will be made in his memory.

"I think especially other cyclists, Ben would like that. I think he would think that's really cool,” Jessica Black said.

Ben leaves behind his wife, their one-year-old son Teddy and unborn daughter due this fall. Jessica says she'll make sure his memory lives in their children.

"I would tell them they have the best and still have the best dad they could ask for and that his world revolved around them,” she said.

The driver in this crash cooperated with NLV Police. No charges were filed in the crash. There will be a ghost bike memorial at the intersection of Bostick Weir and Dorrell set up Saturday night at 7:30p.

