North Las Vegas City Hall Library reopens to the public

The North Las Vegas City Hall Library is open at 50% capacity and computer usage will be limited to one one-hour session per day.

Library users must come through the main City Hall entrance in order to have their temperature taken.

Library programs, including story time, will continue to be virtual and can be watched on the North Las Vegas Library District Facebook page.

Strict social distancing protocols and best practices from the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District are in place. Customers must bring and wear their own masks, and security will check temperatures at the door.

The City Hall Library is located at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, except for holidays.

In addition to the reopening of the City Hall Library, the Institute of Museum and Library Services announced earlier last month that the North Las Vegas Library District is among 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The North Las Vegas Library District is the only institution in Nevada to be selected as a finalist for this award.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.