North Carolina man accused of shooting threats arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged after threatening to carry out multiple attacks.

According to the Justice Department, last Wednesday, 33-year-old Daniel Parson called police in Buffalo, New York saying he was going to "shoot up a fellowship church" on Sunday.

The complaint said he also told police that "they knew who he was and they had it coming."

Investigators said he called Buffalo police at least two other times saying he was going to "slaughter" a specific family and he would carry out a mass shooting at an uspecificed Tops grocery store.

The Charlotte native was arrested in Las Vegas.

The Justice Department said he will be transported to the Western District of New York at a later date.

Parson is facing a charge of making threats in or affecting interstate commerce.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.