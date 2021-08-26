Noose found hanging at MSG Sphere by construction workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The images in the video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

MSG Entertainment is investigating a disturbing discovery on the construction site for the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

A worker on the site sent us images of the noose.

They want to remain anonymous but say seeing this in plain sight yesterday made them feel threatened.

MSG Entertainment says "this disgusting and vile act is completely unacceptable and we are working with local authorities to identify who is responsible so that appropriate action can be taken."

The company also says it has a zero-tolerance policy for harmful and racist actions like this one.