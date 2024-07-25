Watch Now
Nonprofit seeks donations to build long-term housing for homeless in Las Vegas

USA for the Homeless is seeking donations from the community to build housing and provide mental health services for those in need throughout the valley.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To help combat homelessness, the nonprofit USA for the Homeless is asking the community to donate toward building a long-term residential center for the unhoused population in Las Vegas.

Their goal is to raise enough funds to build homes, provide on-site medical services, and offer those struggling a long-term solution instead of a temporary shelter.

The organization is requesting donations of $2 per week, $4 per paycheck, or $8 per month. With the funds raised, they plan to build affordable housing and specialized facilities for the community. The organization aims to start constructing over 3,000 homes in a newly developed community this year.

USA for the Homeless President Duane Edwards emphasizes that a significant portion of the homeless population struggles with mental health issues, not drug addiction. The first building they hope to construct within the community is a mental health center.

“These people are not on drugs, it’s mental health issues, and I want to make that perfectly clear. People think, ‘Oh, they’re just on drugs.’ No, it’s not drugs; it’s all mental health issues, and we need to help them,” Edwards said.

To donate, visit USAforthehomeless.org.

