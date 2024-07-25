Nonprofit seeks donations to build long-term housing for homeless in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To help combat homelessness, the nonprofit USA for the Homeless is asking the community to donate toward building a long-term residential center for the unhoused population in Las Vegas.

Their goal is to raise enough funds to build homes, provide on-site medical services, and offer those struggling a long-term solution instead of a temporary shelter.

The organization is requesting donations of $2 per week, $4 per paycheck, or $8 per month. With the funds raised, they plan to build affordable housing and specialized facilities for the community. The organization aims to start constructing over 3,000 homes in a newly developed community this year.

USA for the Homeless President Duane Edwards emphasizes that a significant portion of the homeless population struggles with mental health issues, not drug addiction. The first building they hope to construct within the community is a mental health center.

“These people are not on drugs, it’s mental health issues, and I want to make that perfectly clear. People think, ‘Oh, they’re just on drugs.’ No, it’s not drugs; it’s all mental health issues, and we need to help them,” Edwards said.

To donate, visit USAforthehomeless.org.

