Non-profit Opportunity Village looking to hire at August event, Magical Forest positions open

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opportunity Village is hosting an August hiring event that also includes positions for The Magical Forest.

Officials with the organization said they are hiring custodial workers, an administrative assistant, direct support officials and retail associates.

For The Magical Forest, the non-profit looks to hire food service workers, general associates and general laborers.

“If you’re looking for the most rewarding career out there, Opportunity Village is the place,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “We are looking for candidates with a heart to join our team and make a huge difference in our community.”

The event is planned on Aug. 12 at 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hiring managers and recruiters on-site.

For more information, visit www.opportunityvillage.org.