Southern Nevada non-profit fights baby formula, diaper shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The frantic search by many parents to find baby supplies from formula to diapers has gotten worse in many areas of the Las Vegas valley, and non-profit Baby's Bounty has been trying to meet the need as demand skyrockets.

"The need for diapers is nearly overwhelming in our valley," said executive director Kelly Maxwell.

Maxwell said Baby's Bounty has been distributing essential care packages for Nevada's youngest residents for 12 years, but added services for diaper distribution when supply chain issues caused country wide shortages early in the pandemic.

Maxwell said parents who have been able to find supplies have been crippled by the impact of inflation.

"We see the relief, the panic, the gratitude on the faces of the families we serve at every single diaper bank," she said.

Baby's Bounty is hosting one of those diaper banks to distribute formula and diapers to registered parents at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The group plans to distribute more at an event the following Wednesday, June 15, at their headquarters on 3400 W Desert Inn Rd.

Maxwell said in their two years of pandemic distribution, their four person team has distributed 1,850,000 diapers and 3,900,000 baby wipes to more than 25,000 families with the help of a dedicated team of volunteers.

"We're happy to help our community in this way," she said.

Maxwell said the state's recent award of more than $200,000 in a Community Recovery Grant backed by American Rescue Plan dollars would go a long way in assuring Las Vegas babies remain diapered and fed.

She said their operation runs on grants and donations from the community.

"It was quite a relief."

The majority of the money, $175,000, will go directly to purchasing supplies, according to Maxwell, distributed at the bi-monthly diaper banks and other events.

However, she said the help of volunteers would be crucial to distribution.

"We need as much help as we can get."

Potential volunteers or contributors, and anyone interested in registering for assistance at the diaper banks can visit the Baby's Bounty website.