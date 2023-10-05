No weapon found after North Las Vegas middle school lockdown, principal says

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday because of an altercation between students and a rumored weapon near campus, the principal said.

The full letter can be found below:

This is La Toya Jordan Brown, Principal at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School.



As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



This afternoon, the school was placed on lockdown due to an altercation between two students on campus. There was also a rumor of a weapon near our campus. School administrators and CCSD Police responded quickly and cleared the area. Police investigated, and no weapon was located.



Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate to report anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, we expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.



Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.



We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-3880.

