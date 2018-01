Mandalay Bay employees reportedly had contact with mass shooter Stephen Paddock's multiple times before the shooting on 1 October that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that MGM says the staff at Mandalay Bay had contact with Paddock more than 10 times, including going into his suite.

The hotel-casino's "Do Not Disturb" policy was criticized after the shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Many believed that no one had entered the suite for several days and that the hotel-casino should have been aware of what was going on inside the suite.

The MGM told LVRJ that there was no reason for employees to conduct a "welfare check" because of the multiple interactions during his stay.