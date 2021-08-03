No more free parking at Planet Hollywood and Miracle Miles Shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood be prepared to pay to park.

For the first time ever it will cost to park in the garage at the resort.

A spokesperson says the uptick in visitors and return of paid parking at other properties has impacted the garage capacity at Planet Hollywood.

Miracle Mile Shops owns and operates the parking garage that is available for guests and customers of Miracle Mile Shops and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

They say in a statement in part "In an effort to ensure parking is easily accessible and reserved for resort guests, we have made the decision to move to paid parking, effective today."