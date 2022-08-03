No foul play suspected in person's death in southeast Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in southeast Las Vegas don't suspect foul play in the death of a person whose body was found in a residential area early Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered just after 5:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, in the area of Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road, police said.

Homicide detectives were brought in to investigate. They concluded that the person appeared to have died by suicide, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

No further information about the investigation was provided Wednesday morning.

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by calling the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-SUICIDE. For those who'd prefer to text, the crisis line can be reached at 741-741.