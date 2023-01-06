NLVPD welcomes two new Crime Scene Investigators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced the addition of two new Crime Scene Investigators to their team.

CSIs are responsible for documenting crime scenes, including taking copious notes, photographs, and diagrams and using equipment to detect and preserve various forms of physical evidence.

According to a Facebook post, CSIs have demanding jobs requiring long hours, meticulous attention to detail, and hard work.

After completing a 15-week CSI academy, the two new investigators are now embarking on field training.