NLVPD: Suspect fled scene of shooting before police were able to arrive

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a suspect is outstanding after a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police responded to the 1500 block of W. Carey Avenue for the shooting. This is near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man has been transported to UMC Trauma, police do not know his condition yet.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.