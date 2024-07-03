NLVPD: One man dead, another hospitalized after using illegal drugs

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and another man has been hospitalized after an incident in North Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive in response to a medical call.

When medical personnel and officers arrived, they found two men in the mid-40s that needed medical assistance.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to North Vista Hospital where police say he is recovering and expected to survive.

Detectives say no foul play is suspected and a preliminary investigation indicates this was "possibly a result of illegal narcotic usage."

No further details have been released, as of Tuesday night.