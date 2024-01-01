NLVPD: Man shot, killed by officers after pulling out gun

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot and killed by North Las Vegas police.

According to officers, they received reports of an argument around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Putnam Avenue. A man reportedly had a firearm.

While officers were investigating that incident, they received another report of an argument in the 2800 block of Taylor Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was the same man from the earlier incident. He left both scenes before officers arrived.

North Las Vegas police said they were investigating the incident at Taylor Avenue whenever the man returned to the scene in a vehicle. Whenever officers tried to make contact, police said he got out of the vehicle and pulled out a firearm. That led to three officers shooting the man.

Police said they immediately called medical personnel. The man was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Center where he later died. Officials said his name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kin have been notified.