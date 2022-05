NORTH VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday, the North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting a community barbecue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The barbecue will take place at Valley View Park located at 2000 Bennet St. in North Las Vegas and will feature kickball, basketball, rock climbing, face painting, balloon artists, music and games with NLVPD officers for all.

Additionally, NLVPD reports there will be prizes and food.

RELATED: North Las Vegas police reports increase in car thefts, carjackings