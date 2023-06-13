NLVPD: Armed robbery in North Las Vegas turns into pursuit with carjacking into California

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said four suspects were taken into custody in California from an original robbery and pursuit that started in North Las Vegas.

North valley police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Metro by T-Mobile in the 4700 block of W. Ann Road.

Reports said that a suspect pointed a handgun at employees during the robbery. While officers were investigating, they received updates on the possible location of the suspects, near Craig and Loose roads where metro attempted to make a traffic stop.

However, the vehicle did not stop or yield. A pursuit was initiated by officers.

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on I-15 from Cheyenne Avenue where the suspects entered Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction. At this time, help from Nevada State Police, LVMPD, LVMPD air unit and Henderson Police Department was requested.

The suspect vehicle exited I-15 at Spring Mountain Road and drove southbound onto Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers were still pursuing the vehicle until it drove onto the 215 near I-15.

It was when the suspect vehicle drove to the area of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard when NLVPD officers stopped pursuing the vehicle because of "safety concerns for the public."

The LVMPD air unit followed the vehicle when officers stopped pursuing.

Officers learned that the suspects carjacked another vehicle from a citizen on Blue Diamond Road. The original vehicle was left abandoned at the scene of the armed carjacking according to NLVPD.

The suspects continued to drive into Nye County on State Route 160 in the carjacked vehicle.

"The suspect vehicle eventually drove into Pahrump where the suspects attempted to carjack another citizen, however were unsuccessful," police said.

Officials from Nye County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle and began pursuing into California. Officials were able to stop the suspect vehicle and four suspects were detained.

Police said an arrest warrant was obtained by the NCSO for the offenses committed in Nye County. All four suspects were taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the jail in Victorville, CA.

The NLVPD Detective Bureau was then contacted where they took over the investigation for the offenses that were committed in Clark County. The NLVPD Detective Bureau is in the process of obtaining arrest warrants on all four suspects in connection with the original armed robbery, the multi-jurisdictional pursuit, the armed carjacking, and several other offenses.

The initial robbery incident is still an on-going investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.