NHP video captures dramatic rescue in fiery crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were in the right place at the right time to rescue a man from a fiery crash.

Two troopers, one of whom was in training, were on duty early Saturday morning around 3 a.m. when happened to notice a large fire on the side of the road along the 95 near Lake Mead.

It turns out a car had been going so fast that it burst into flames when it hit the wall, causing it to explode.

The injured driver was able to get out of the car but was unable to move away from the flames. Troopers dragged the man to safety, but in the process faced a dangerous situation.

At one point, the fiery explosion caused ammo that was in the car to go off. One piece of shrapnel hit one of the officers.

They were able to get the driver to the hospital safely, and NHP says their actions saved lives that day. Troopers also say it was a good lesson for their trainee - that anything can happen at any time in the field.