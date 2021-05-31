Watch
NHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Interstate 15, near Lamb Boulevard

Posted at 1:18 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 16:21:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred Monday morning on a local highway.

Troopers say a motorcyclist lost control of their motorcycle and crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard at about 11 a.m.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the crash remained under investigation, according to the NHP.

No further immediate details were given by authorities.

