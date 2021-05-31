NHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Interstate 15, near Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred Monday morning on a local highway.

Troopers say a motorcyclist lost control of their motorcycle and crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard at about 11 a.m.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the crash remained under investigation, according to the NHP.

#Breaking Fatal motorcycle crash I-15 southbound at Lamb Blvd. Expect delays and avoid the area. #RideSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

No further immediate details were given by authorities.