NHP: Driver dies after crashing into concrete barriers on US-95 ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver died Friday after crashing into multiple concrete barriers in the area of the US-95 northbound on-ramp at Rancho Drive.

The crash happened at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Nov. 11 when a white Buick Lacrosse, "for reasons unknown," left its lane of travel and struck a concrete barrier wall, according to a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal crash on Rancho and US-95



The Buick was redirected across the northbound travel lanes and onto the outside shoulder of the road, where it hit a guardrail, NHP stated. It changed directions a final time back across the two travel lanes and onto the inside shoulder of the road, where it again hit the concrete barrier.

Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal crash on Rancho and US-95



The driver, an adult male who had not been publicly identified as of this report, was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital and pronounced dead approximately 40 minutes later.

NHP officials did not elaborate on what investigators may believe caused the crash.

This is the 72nd fatal crash and 81st crash resulting in death to occur in the NHP - Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2021, the agency noted.