UPDATE: Nevada Highway Patrol cadet battling cancer dies

UPDATE MARCH 26: Frankie Candelaria's mom told 13 Action News that her son died on March 25. A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. March 26 at Mountain's Edge Regional Park.

ORIGINAL STORY

Frankie Candelaria refuses to quit. "I'm still young and healthy and I believe I can fight this. I don't like to lose I don't like to give up," Candelaria said.

13 Action News first told you about Candelaria last fall. He was three weeks from graduating from the academy for the Nevada Highway Patrol when first learned he had cancer. "I was in the best shape of my life and I was ready to start my career and all of a sudden this just happened to me," Candelaria said.



Candelaria, just 22 years old, underwent chemotherapy at a hospital in California. "These treatments have been so draining on me, on my body, on my mental state," he said.

Candelaria’s health seemed to improve for a time. Then the cancer got worse. “I have tumors in 5 different places on my right hip and two in my liver and one in my lung and one on my bone," he said.

The doctor told Candelaria the dismal news. "Stage four germ-cell tumor on my liver. I don't have that long left."

Candelaria and his mom, Andrea, won't give up "We're still optimistic that there's other help out there," said Andrea Candelaria. “I'm not going take no for an answer."

Candelaria will go to another doctor in San Diego who specializes in his type of cancer, hoping he can save Candelaria’s life. "I'm willing to do whatever and I will fight. I'm not going down without a fight. I'm going down swinging," Candelaria said.

Friends and family have set up two gofundme pages to help pay for Candelaria's living expenses:

Frankie's Fund

Prayers for Frankie