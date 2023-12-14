NFR, 'Cowboy Christmas' draw record-breaking crowds for Western-themed shopping in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're in the mood for Christmas shopping with a Western twist, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Cowboy Christmas are in full swing at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The first weekend set a record for attendance, and this weekend is expected to wrangle an even bigger crowd. The Wrangler National Final Rodeo and Cowboy Christmas have taken over the Las Vegas Convention Center for the past week. The event showcases exhibitors nationwide, offering unique products, including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots, furniture, original art, handmade crafts, and home goods.

Brand Manager of Minky Couture, Cierra Clayson, says it's their first time at the convention, and their western Christmas blankets have been successful this year.

“It’s been wonderful. Everyone here is down to earth; it's so sweet. We’ve been very warmly welcomed here. It's our first year. Sandy's mission is to blanket the world with comfort, and why not start at Cowboy Christmas,” said Clayson.

Cowboy Christmas is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 16th.