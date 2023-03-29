NFL's big game expected to be super for small businesses in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a Super Bowl Host Committee luncheon on Tuesday, one message echoed loudly: When the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas next year, there will be plenty of opportunities for local businesses to benefit.

The luncheon, hosted by the Vegas Chamber at the Orleans, included speakers there to talk about creating a diverse pool of Super Bowl contractors.

"We're very excited to be hosting the Super Bowl," said Mary Beth Sewald, president of the Vegas Chamber. "It means so much to the smallest businesses here in Southern Nevada. At the Vegas Chamber, we're working very diligently to make sure that those small businesses have the opportunity to connect with the folks who run things like the Super Bowl host committee."

In recent months, the host committee asked for applications for its "Business Connect" program, which is geared to give minority-owned businesses a chance to qualify for Super Bowl event contracts.

Officials said over 700 businesses applied for the program — the application period is now closed — and over 200 will be selected, likely in April.

Sam Joffray, executive director of the Host Committee, said numerous Southern Nevada businesses will be able to capitalize on the Super Bowl frenzy.

"The small businesses that are going to get the opportunity to bid on business...we want to make sure that everybody on that side of the equation is saying 'how fast can we get the Super Bowl to come back to Vegas,'" Joffray said.

The host committee for the most-recent Super Bowl, which took place in February near Phoenix, said the game — and related events — were likely responsible for more than $500 million in total economic impact for the greater Phoenix area.

Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

