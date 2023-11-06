NFL surprises local high school student with Super Bowl LVIII tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Luis Ortiz got a special surprise from the NFL, in recognition of his community and student outreach at his high school.

The NFL's Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway program provided the teen with four tickets to the February game right here in Las Vegas.

Luis got the tickets during the November 5 Raiders game against the New York Giants, where he and his family were honored with an on-field recognition before being provided with premium seating by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Representatives with the Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee talked about why Luis was gifted the tickets in a Monday statement.