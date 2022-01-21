News Literacy Week 2022 | Resources, tools to strengthen news literacy, sort out fact vs. fiction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News is proud to participate in National News Literacy Week.
What is National News Literacy Week?
The third annual event takes place from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2022, and is presented by the nonprofit News Literacy Project and E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of 13 Action News.
During this week, Scripps’ local television stations and national media brands will use NLP’s news literacy offerings to produce special coverage, programs and events across the country that engage their audiences in discussions about the importance of news literacy and the role of a free press in a healthy democracy.
What can I do now?
Below are some resources available through the News Literacy Project.
- Tips, Tools & Quizes: How news literate are you?
- Checkology: How to identify credible information, seek out reliable sources, know what to trust and what to dismiss and debunk.
- Get Smart About News: Free newsletter from NLP.
- Viral Rumor Rundown: Significant and timely examples of mis- and disinformation.
- Informable: NPL's free mobile app.
- Podcast: "Is that a fact?" is NPL's new podcast.
- Vaccines: Combating COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
- Resources for educators
